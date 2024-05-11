Berger Financial Group Inc Reduces Stock Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Berger Financial Group Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 71,448 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 1,506 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $5,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,663,814 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,196,547,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365,493 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,056,248 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $544,942,000 after purchasing an additional 231,782 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.0% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,177,547 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $418,467,000 after purchasing an additional 294,415 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,769,110 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $354,822,000 after buying an additional 401,076 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,078,205 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $232,497,000 after buying an additional 36,189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CTSH shares. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.67.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Trading Up 0.3 %

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.98. The stock had a trading volume of 4,825,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,931,327. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52-week low of $61.12 and a 52-week high of $80.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.36 and a 200 day moving average of $72.49. The firm has a market cap of $33.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The information technology service provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.85%.

Insider Transactions at Cognizant Technology Solutions

In related news, EVP Kathryn Diaz sold 900 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total transaction of $69,354.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,522.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

