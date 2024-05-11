Berger Financial Group Inc Sells 1,302 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Berger Financial Group Inc decreased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 62,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,302 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $4,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Avion Wealth lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 78.1% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 142.0% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Up 1.1 %

CL traded up $1.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $95.10. The company had a trading volume of 3,007,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,184,009. The company has a market capitalization of $78.02 billion, a PE ratio of 30.10, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $67.62 and a one year high of $95.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $88.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.79.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 485.40% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 63.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CL shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.44.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Colgate-Palmolive

Insider Activity at Colgate-Palmolive

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Sally Massey sold 12,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total value of $1,149,977.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,924 shares in the company, valued at $1,309,691.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 5,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.96, for a total value of $486,128.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,309,294.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 12,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total value of $1,149,977.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,309,691.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 174,771 shares of company stock valued at $14,813,688. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.