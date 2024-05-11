Berger Financial Group Inc Sells 218 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Berger Financial Group Inc decreased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $4,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 126,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,271,000 after acquiring an additional 10,795 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 53.9% in the third quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 6,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 20,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter valued at about $632,000. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 29.1% in the third quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KMB stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $136.67. 1,048,871 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,619,744. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $116.32 and a 52 week high of $145.29.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 250.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.71%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KMB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.85.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Paula Ramos sold 10,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total transaction of $1,396,116.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,050.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 6,390 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.59, for a total value of $866,420.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,562,467.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paula Ramos sold 10,178 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total transaction of $1,396,116.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,050.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,395 shares of company stock worth $3,332,776. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

