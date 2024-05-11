Berger Financial Group Inc Takes $232,000 Position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Berger Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2,874.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,007,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,996,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906,069 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 26,366.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,086,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,903,000 after buying an additional 2,078,957 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 9,428.8% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 756,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,829,000 after buying an additional 748,550 shares during the last quarter. Sherrill & Hutchins Financial Advisory Inc purchased a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,506,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 83.2% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,536,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,750,000 after purchasing an additional 697,993 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity Total Bond ETF alerts:

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Price Performance

FBND traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 988,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,321,279. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.84 and its 200-day moving average is $44.91. The stock has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.19. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.45 and a fifty-two week high of $46.30.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.