Bilfinger SE (OTCMKTS:BFLBY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in April

Bilfinger SE (OTCMKTS:BFLBY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the April 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Shares of BFLBY stock remained flat at $8.60 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.32. Bilfinger has a 52-week low of $6.37 and a 52-week high of $10.13.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.2483 dividend. This is a positive change from Bilfinger’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Bilfinger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -130.69%.

Bilfinger SE provides industrial services to customers in the process industry primarily in Europe, North America, and the Middle East. The company offers engineering, project, maintenance, turnaround, rotating equipment, and inspection services. It also provides new construction and decommissioning of nuclear power plants, treatment of radioactive waste, and nuclear fusion services.

