BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $23.40.

BioLife Solutions Stock Up 8.5 %

BLFS stock traded up $1.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,692,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,370. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. BioLife Solutions has a 52-week low of $8.92 and a 52-week high of $24.50.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $31.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.30 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 12.83% and a negative net margin of 45.84%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that BioLife Solutions will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at BioLife Solutions

In other news, CMO Todd Berard sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total transaction of $156,700.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 129,644 shares in the company, valued at $2,031,521.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Todd Berard sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total value of $156,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 129,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,031,521.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sarah Aebersold sold 4,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total value of $70,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,162,128.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,996 shares of company stock worth $562,145. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioLife Solutions

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLFS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 11.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,868,335 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,208,000 after buying an additional 296,727 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in BioLife Solutions by 1,038.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,401,899 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191,002 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in BioLife Solutions by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,726,712 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,031,000 after purchasing an additional 13,785 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,292,675 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $21,006,000 after purchasing an additional 240,001 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,052,065 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,529,000 after purchasing an additional 64,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy (CGT) industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

