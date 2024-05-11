BioNexus Gene Lab Corp. (NASDAQ:BGLC) Short Interest Up 77.0% in April

BioNexus Gene Lab Corp. (NASDAQ:BGLC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 176,500 shares, an increase of 77.0% from the April 15th total of 99,700 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

BioNexus Gene Lab Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ BGLC traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.58. The company had a trading volume of 58,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,845. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.61. BioNexus Gene Lab has a 12 month low of $0.31 and a 12 month high of $17.88.

Get BioNexus Gene Lab alerts:

About BioNexus Gene Lab

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

BioNexus Gene Lab Corp., through its subsidiary, Chemrex Corporation Sdn. Bhd., engages in the wholesale of chemical raw material products in Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam, and other countries in Southeast Asia. Its chemical raw material products used to produce handrails, bench tops, automotive and aero parts, cleanroom panels, and instruments.

Receive News & Ratings for BioNexus Gene Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNexus Gene Lab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.