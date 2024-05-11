BioNexus Gene Lab Corp. (NASDAQ:BGLC) Short Interest Up 77.0% in April

BioNexus Gene Lab Corp. (NASDAQ:BGLC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 176,500 shares, an increase of 77.0% from the April 15th total of 99,700 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
BioNexus Gene Lab Stock Down 2.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ BGLC traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.58. The company had a trading volume of 58,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,845. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.61. BioNexus Gene Lab has a 12 month low of $0.31 and a 12 month high of $17.88.
About BioNexus Gene Lab
