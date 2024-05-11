Bitcoin Trading Down 4.7% Over Last 7 Days (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 11th. In the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $60,849.22 on major exchanges. Bitcoin has a market cap of $1,198.54 billion and approximately $910.72 million worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $429.94 or 0.00706686 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.04 or 0.00065816 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.68 or 0.00101386 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000316 BTC.
About Bitcoin
Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,696,893 coins. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin
Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly.
