Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) Receives $55.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the five analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.80.

BKH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Black Hills from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Black Hills from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Black Hills from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Get Black Hills alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Black Hills

Institutional Trading of Black Hills

Black Hills Trading Down 0.9 %

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in Black Hills by 59.0% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 113,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,202,000 after acquiring an additional 42,168 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,203,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $447,927,000 after purchasing an additional 60,219 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Black Hills by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 483,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,378,000 after purchasing an additional 137,356 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Black Hills by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 277,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,159,000 after buying an additional 73,950 shares during the period. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC bought a new stake in Black Hills in the first quarter worth $202,000. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Black Hills stock opened at $57.06 on Friday. Black Hills has a 12-month low of $46.43 and a 12-month high of $66.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.74 and a 200 day moving average of $52.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.17. Black Hills had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $726.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $683.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Black Hills will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Black Hills Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.33%.

Black Hills Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 222,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,394 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,106 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.