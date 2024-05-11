BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $2.50 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of BlackSky Technology in a report on Thursday, March 14th.

Shares of BKSY remained flat at $1.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 428,663 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 488,037. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.32. BlackSky Technology has a twelve month low of $1.04 and a twelve month high of $2.37.

BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.04. BlackSky Technology had a negative net margin of 52.24% and a negative return on equity of 79.87%. The firm had revenue of $35.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.13 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackSky Technology will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackSky Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier increased its holdings in shares of BlackSky Technology by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 896,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 86,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackSky Technology by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,291,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,197,000 after buying an additional 800,287 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in BlackSky Technology by 123.8% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 315,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 174,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of BlackSky Technology by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 43,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 10,701 shares during the period. 27.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackSky Technology Inc provides geospatial intelligence, imagery and related data analytic products and services, and mission systems that include the development, integration, and operation of satellite and ground systems for government and commercial customers in North America, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

