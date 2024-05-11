Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:BCSAW) Short Interest Up 466.7% in April

Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:BCSAW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 69,700 shares, an increase of 466.7% from the April 15th total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BCSAW remained flat at $0.10 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 7,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,173. Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.05.

About Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I

Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services, technology, and other sectors of the economy that are being enabled by emerging applications of blockchain.

