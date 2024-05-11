Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) Price Target Raised to $43.00 at Roth Mkm

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Roth Mkm from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Roth Mkm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Blue Bird from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Blue Bird from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.58.

Get Blue Bird alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Blue Bird

Blue Bird Price Performance

Shares of BLBD stock traded up $2.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $48.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,096,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,102. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.56. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.40. Blue Bird has a 1-year low of $17.59 and a 1-year high of $49.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.52. Blue Bird had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 154.10%. The firm had revenue of $317.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that Blue Bird will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Gurminder S. Bedi sold 8,719 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total value of $274,212.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,896 shares in the company, valued at $594,279.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Blue Bird news, major shareholder Asp Bb Holdings Llc sold 4,042,650 shares of Blue Bird stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total transaction of $133,003,185.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gurminder S. Bedi sold 8,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total value of $274,212.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $594,279.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,115,159 shares of company stock valued at $135,385,519. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blue Bird

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 726,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,518,000 after purchasing an additional 16,232 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Blue Bird by 8.0% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blue Bird in the third quarter valued at $452,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

About Blue Bird

(Get Free Report)

Blue Bird Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. It offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative power options through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Bird Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Bird and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.