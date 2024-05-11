BMO Capital Markets Raises Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Price Target to $155.00

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Thursday, April 18th.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on LOPE

Grand Canyon Education Price Performance

LOPE stock opened at $148.79 on Wednesday. Grand Canyon Education has a 1-year low of $99.65 and a 1-year high of $156.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $133.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.73. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.60.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $274.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.42 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 31.81%. Grand Canyon Education’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Grand Canyon Education

In other Grand Canyon Education news, CTO Dilek Marsh sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.65, for a total transaction of $198,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 25,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,405,656.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grand Canyon Education

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its position in Grand Canyon Education by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 86,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,361,000 after buying an additional 6,598 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 0.4% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 19,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the 3rd quarter worth about $592,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,660,000 after buying an additional 12,125 shares during the period. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 11.9% in the third quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 871,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,904,000 after acquiring an additional 92,445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.