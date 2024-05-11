BMO Capital Markets Raises NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Price Target to $78.00

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from $72.00 to $78.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on NEE. Mizuho raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $71.93.

Shares of NEE opened at $73.79 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.13. NextEra Energy has a 12-month low of $47.15 and a 12-month high of $78.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $151.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.50.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.13%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,561,055,000. M&G Plc purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $303,065,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $141,817,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in NextEra Energy by 400.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,812,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $179,728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,784,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $337,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148,205 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

