BMO Capital Markets Trims BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Target Price to $122.00

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $123.00 to $122.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on BioNTech from $110.00 to $101.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $171.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a report on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on BioNTech from $99.00 to $90.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on BioNTech from $113.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $118.82.

BioNTech Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BNTX opened at $91.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.91. The company has a quick ratio of 9.26, a current ratio of 9.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 183.34 and a beta of 0.25. BioNTech has a 52 week low of $85.21 and a 52 week high of $125.83.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.59). BioNTech had a return on equity of 0.54% and a net margin of 4.01%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. On average, analysts expect that BioNTech will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioNTech

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,689,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,056,000 after acquiring an additional 86,343 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,763,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,735,000 after purchasing an additional 131,490 shares in the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $410,984,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,548,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,526,000 after purchasing an additional 35,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its stake in BioNTech by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 938,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,075,000 after buying an additional 14,027 shares in the last quarter. 15.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

