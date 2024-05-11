BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:DMF)

BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th.

BNY Mellon Municipal Income has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 18.1% annually over the last three years.

BNY Mellon Municipal Income Price Performance

DMF opened at $6.86 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.46. BNY Mellon Municipal Income has a fifty-two week low of $5.37 and a fifty-two week high of $6.87.

Insider Activity at BNY Mellon Municipal Income

About BNY Mellon Municipal Income

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 20,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.75 per share, for a total transaction of $137,767.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,377,018 shares in the company, valued at $16,044,871.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations that are rated investment grade and have maturities of less than one year.

