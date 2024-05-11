BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:DMF)

BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th.
BNY Mellon Municipal Income has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 18.1% annually over the last three years.
BNY Mellon Municipal Income Price Performance
DMF opened at $6.86 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.46. BNY Mellon Municipal Income has a fifty-two week low of $5.37 and a fifty-two week high of $6.87.
Insider Activity at BNY Mellon Municipal Income
About BNY Mellon Municipal Income
BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations that are rated investment grade and have maturities of less than one year.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than BNY Mellon Municipal Income
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/6 – 5/10
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Municipal Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Municipal Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.