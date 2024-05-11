Bogota Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BSBK) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Bogota Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BSBK – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a drop of 52.6% from the April 15th total of 19,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Bogota Financial Stock Up 0.7 %

BSBK traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.79. 11,309 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,037. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.40. Bogota Financial has a 1-year low of $6.46 and a 1-year high of $8.75.

Get Bogota Financial alerts:

Bogota Financial (NASDAQ:BSBK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.22 million for the quarter. Bogota Financial had a negative return on equity of 0.57% and a negative net margin of 2.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Bogota Financial from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Bogota Financial

Bogota Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bogota Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Bogota Savings Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit accounts, including demand accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company also provides one-to four-family residential real estate loans, and commercial real estate and multi-family loans; consumer loans, such as home equity loans and lines of credit; commercial and industrial loans; and construction loans; and buys, sells, and holds investment securities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bogota Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bogota Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.