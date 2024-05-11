Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 129 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In other Booking news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 300 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,485.00, for a total transaction of $1,045,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,233 shares in the company, valued at $14,752,005. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 4,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,422.75, for a total value of $14,724,670.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,826,417. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 300 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,485.00, for a total value of $1,045,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,752,005. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,651 shares of company stock valued at $19,485,975. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on BKNG. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Booking from $3,450.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Edward Jones reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $4,205.00 target price (up previously from $4,150.00) on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho upped their target price on Booking from $3,580.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Booking from $3,550.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,876.96.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Booking

Booking Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $3,805.75 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,538.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,422.57. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,456.93 and a fifty-two week high of $3,918.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.40.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $20.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.03 by $6.36. Booking had a negative return on equity of 288.35% and a net margin of 21.81%. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $11.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 178.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $8.75 per share. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.25%.

Booking Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

