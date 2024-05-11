BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Acquired by Mount Lucas Management LP

Mount Lucas Management LP increased its position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,696 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 354 shares during the quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $1,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 15.2% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,583 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 4.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 459,318 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $18,543,000 after purchasing an additional 20,536 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 2.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 64,887 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 3.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,166,308 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $87,454,000 after purchasing an additional 76,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 10.0% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 52,920 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 35,603 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $1,144,636.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 83,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,679,638.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other BorgWarner news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 35,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total value of $1,144,636.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 83,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,679,638.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 225,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total value of $7,020,972.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 455,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,148,455.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 287,503 shares of company stock worth $9,015,478 in the last 90 days. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on BorgWarner from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on BorgWarner from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. BNP Paribas lowered BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on BorgWarner from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on BorgWarner in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.76.

Shares of NYSE BWA traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.50. 1,770,268 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,755,199. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.72. BorgWarner Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.51 and a fifty-two week high of $50.04.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.16. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 4.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

BorgWarner declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the auto parts company to reacquire up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 16.67%.

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

