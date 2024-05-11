Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Principal Street Partners LLC

Principal Street Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,065 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up 1.9% of Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $7,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVGO. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 25 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,316.46, for a total transaction of $3,291,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,257,092.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Justine Page sold 110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,323.00, for a total value of $145,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,134,375. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,500 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,316.46, for a total transaction of $3,291,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,257,092.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,920 shares of company stock worth $40,306,667 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Broadcom Trading Up 2.1 %
Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.95 by $2.04. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.79 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 29.93%. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 35.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Broadcom Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $5.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.84%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, April 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Broadcom from $1,300.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,325.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Broadcom to $1,480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,285.41.
Broadcom Profile
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.
