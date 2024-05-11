Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Down 1.1%

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) traded down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1,302.00 and last traded at $1,310.72. 217,237 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 2,825,847 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,325.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $1,405.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,620.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,285.41.

Broadcom Trading Up 2.1 %

The company has a market cap of $617.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.40, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,309.64 and its 200-day moving average is $1,159.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.95 by $2.04. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.79 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 47.71%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.83 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 35.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $5.25 dividend. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.84%.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,312.25, for a total value of $2,624,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,583,976. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,312.25, for a total value of $2,624,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,583,976. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Justine Page sold 110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,323.00, for a total transaction of $145,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,134,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,920 shares of company stock worth $40,306,667 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Broadcom

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 1,789 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Broadcom by 4.9% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 621 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 0.6% in the third quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 11,357 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,433,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 0.4% in the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 65,805 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $54,656,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Bank lifted its position in Broadcom by 19.3% in the third quarter. Bell Bank now owns 575 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

