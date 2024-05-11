Brokerages Set AECOM (NYSE:ACM) PT at $105.43

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $107.43.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ACM shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of AECOM from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective (up previously from $106.00) on shares of AECOM in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of AECOM from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of AECOM from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on AECOM from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in AECOM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AECOM during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of AECOM during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AECOM in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 85.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AECOM stock opened at $93.06 on Friday. AECOM has a 52 week low of $74.40 and a 52 week high of $98.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.92.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.01). AECOM had a positive return on equity of 22.54% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AECOM will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -977.67%.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

