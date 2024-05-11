Brokerages Set Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE) PT at $71.83

Shares of Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $73.00.

APGE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Apogee Therapeutics from $44.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $87.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Apogee Therapeutics from $37.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Apogee Therapeutics from $46.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Apogee Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Apogee Therapeutics

Apogee Therapeutics Stock Performance

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Apogee Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,037,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Apogee Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $2,899,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Apogee Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $474,000. Vivo Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Apogee Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,520,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Apogee Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $7,988,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

APGE stock opened at $53.22 on Friday. Apogee Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $14.19 and a 1 year high of $72.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.49.

Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.13. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apogee Therapeutics will post -2.67 EPS for the current year.

About Apogee Therapeutics

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a biotechnology company that develops biologics for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD), asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and related inflammatory and immunology indications. The company primarily develops APG777, a subcutaneous (SQ) extended half-life monoclonal antibody (mAb) for AD; and APG808, an SQ extended half-life mAb for COPD.

