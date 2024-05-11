Brokerages Set Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV) Price Target at $75.43

Shares of Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $75.43.
A number of brokerages recently commented on ENOV. Stephens started coverage on Enovis in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Enovis from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Enovis in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Enovis from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Enovis in a report on Friday, May 3rd.
Shares of NYSE:ENOV opened at $51.09 on Friday. Enovis has a 1 year low of $43.04 and a 1 year high of $66.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.
Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. The firm had revenue of $516.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.62 million. Enovis had a negative net margin of 4.51% and a positive return on equity of 3.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Enovis will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.
Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufactures and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.
