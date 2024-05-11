Brokerages Set Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV) Price Target at $75.43

Shares of Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $75.43.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ENOV. Stephens started coverage on Enovis in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Enovis from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Enovis in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Enovis from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Enovis in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

Institutional Trading of Enovis

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENOV. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Enovis by 907.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 559,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,339,000 after acquiring an additional 503,913 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Enovis by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,588,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,983,000 after purchasing an additional 334,154 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Enovis by 1,060.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 333,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,683,000 after buying an additional 304,779 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Enovis by 116.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 472,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,926,000 after buying an additional 254,097 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Enovis by 9.9% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,429,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,090,000 after acquiring an additional 219,659 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ENOV opened at $51.09 on Friday. Enovis has a 1 year low of $43.04 and a 1 year high of $66.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. The firm had revenue of $516.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.62 million. Enovis had a negative net margin of 4.51% and a positive return on equity of 3.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Enovis will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufactures and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

