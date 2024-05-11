Brokerages Set Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Target Price at $41.95

Shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.95.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GIL shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Gildan Activewear from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Scotiabank upped their price target on Gildan Activewear from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

Gildan Activewear Stock Performance

Shares of GIL opened at $33.60 on Friday. Gildan Activewear has a 52 week low of $26.98 and a 52 week high of $38.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.13.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The textile maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $695.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.94 million. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Gildan Activewear will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Gildan Activewear Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.36%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gildan Activewear

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIL. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,204 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 86.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 1.5% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 35,893 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 212,701 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,898,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 120.6% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. 82.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.

