Brokerages Set Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) PT at $9.56

Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.56.

MCW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Mister Car Wash from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Mister Car Wash from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Mister Car Wash from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, COO Mayra Idali Chimienti sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total transaction of $246,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 270,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,187.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Jedidiah Marc Gold sold 4,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.69, for a total transaction of $37,350.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,944.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Mayra Idali Chimienti sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total value of $246,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 270,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,187.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 104,161 shares of company stock valued at $824,667. Corporate insiders own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCW. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mister Car Wash in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Mister Car Wash during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new stake in Mister Car Wash during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Mister Car Wash by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 6,103 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Mister Car Wash by 59.2% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 19,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 7,187 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:MCW opened at $7.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Mister Car Wash has a 12-month low of $4.80 and a 12-month high of $10.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 34.00, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.66.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). Mister Car Wash had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 8.04%. The firm had revenue of $230.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.89 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Mister Car Wash will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company serves individual retail and corporate customers. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.

