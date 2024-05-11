Brokerages Set Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) PT at $87.50

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $89.17.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PLMR shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Palomar from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Palomar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Palomar in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Palomar from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Palomar from $68.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th.

In related news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.45, for a total value of $59,450.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,863,400.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.45, for a total value of $59,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,863,400.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $560,210.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 468,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,485,091.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,250 shares of company stock valued at $3,305,655. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Palomar during the first quarter worth approximately $20,904,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Palomar during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,726,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palomar by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,076,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,752,000 after purchasing an additional 109,261 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its position in Palomar by 26.0% during the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 433,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,992,000 after purchasing an additional 89,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Palomar by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,363,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,150,000 after purchasing an additional 85,329 shares during the period. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palomar stock opened at $83.85 on Friday. Palomar has a twelve month low of $46.09 and a twelve month high of $86.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.24.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $108.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.10 million. Palomar had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 21.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Palomar will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Palomar Holdings, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

