Brokers Issue Forecasts for Waters Co.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:WAT)

Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs upped their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Waters in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 7th. Leerink Partnrs analyst P. Souda now expects that the medical instruments supplier will earn $2.98 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.93. The consensus estimate for Waters’ current full-year earnings is $11.89 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Waters’ Q4 2024 earnings at $4.16 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $4.42 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Waters from $319.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Waters from $330.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Waters from $350.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Waters from $300.00 to $295.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Waters from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $305.78.

Waters Stock Up 4.4 %

WAT stock opened at $351.11 on Thursday. Waters has a 52-week low of $231.90 and a 52-week high of $363.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $333.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $311.69.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.11. Waters had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 81.30%. The company had revenue of $636.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Linda Baddour sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.54, for a total transaction of $177,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,250 shares in the company, valued at $799,965. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Waters

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Waters by 9.7% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 55,889 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,325,000 after purchasing an additional 4,936 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Waters by 295.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 127,879 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,102,000 after acquiring an additional 95,577 shares during the period. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Waters by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,657 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,728,000 after purchasing an additional 11,823 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Waters by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 227,250 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $74,818,000 after purchasing an additional 41,638 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 129.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 973,537 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $322,017,000 after buying an additional 550,112 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

