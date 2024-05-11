Brookfield Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:BNRE) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Brookfield Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:BNRE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th.

Brookfield Reinsurance Stock Performance

Shares of BNRE stock opened at $44.22 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.65. The stock has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 152.49 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Brookfield Reinsurance has a 12 month low of $29.00 and a 12 month high of $44.68.

Get Brookfield Reinsurance alerts:

Brookfield Reinsurance (NYSE:BNRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Brookfield Reinsurance had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 0.17%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet raised Brookfield Reinsurance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Brookfield Reinsurance

Brookfield Reinsurance Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brookfield Reinsurance Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services to individuals and institutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Direct Insurance, Reinsurance, and Pension Risk Transfer (PRT). The Direct Insurance segment offers a range of insurance products and services including Whole, Universal, Variable Universal, and Credit Life insurance products; deferred, single premium immediate, and variable annuities; primary and excess casualty products, such as specialty casualty, construction defect, general liability, commercial multi-peril, workers compensation, product liability, environmental liability, and auto liability; professional liability including management, transaction, and errors and omissions liability; property insurance for homeowners and renters, inland marine, and auto physical damages; surety, animal mortality, and ocean marine insurance; and health insurance, credit insurance, and pension products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Reinsurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Reinsurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.