Bruce Macdonald Acquires 650,000 Shares of Slam Exploration Ltd. (CVE:SXL) Stock

Slam Exploration Ltd. (CVE:SXL – Get Free Report) insider Bruce Macdonald bought 650,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.02 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,000.00.

Bruce Macdonald also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Slam Exploration alerts:

On Friday, May 3rd, Bruce Macdonald bought 148,000 shares of Slam Exploration stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.02 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,960.00.

Slam Exploration Price Performance

Shares of Slam Exploration stock opened at C$0.02 on Friday. Slam Exploration Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$0.02 and a 1-year high of C$0.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.31. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.51.

Slam Exploration Company Profile

Slam Exploration Ltd., a resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of exploration and evaluation properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, base metal, and rare earth metals. The company's flagship project is the Menneval gold project that consists of various mineral claims covering an area of 12,450 hectares situated in New Brunswick.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Slam Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slam Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.