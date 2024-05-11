Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 82.4% from the April 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Brunello Cucinelli Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:BCUCY traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.55. The stock had a trading volume of 653 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,567. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.25. Brunello Cucinelli has a 1 year low of $35.95 and a 1 year high of $64.79.

Brunello Cucinelli Company Profile

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of clothing, accessories, and lifestyle products in Italy, Europe, North America, Japan, and China. The company offers women's collection, including coats and jackets, blazers, knitwear, suits, dresses, t-shirts and tops, shirts, skirts, pants, denim, travel wear; sneakers, heels, boots, loafers, sandals, flat shoes; jewelry, scarves, other accessories; mini bags and clutches; crossbody bags and backpacks; and handbags and shoppers.

