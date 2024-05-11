Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) VP Brenna Preisser Sells 1,225 Shares

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total value of $100,560.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 58,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,767,458.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Brunswick Stock Performance

BC stock remained flat at $83.39 during mid-day trading on Friday. 596,383 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 705,082. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Brunswick Co. has a 52-week low of $66.47 and a 52-week high of $99.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $87.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.35.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 25.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Brunswick Co. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brunswick Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brunswick

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. Brunswick’s payout ratio is 31.23%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 140.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,435,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006,578 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Brunswick in the 1st quarter worth $124,840,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Brunswick in the 4th quarter worth $65,105,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 127.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 866,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,432,000 after purchasing an additional 485,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Brunswick in the 1st quarter worth $38,655,000. 99.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on BC. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Brunswick in a report on Friday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Brunswick from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. BNP Paribas reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $82.00 target price (down from $94.00) on shares of Brunswick in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, B. Riley raised Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $100.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.83.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

