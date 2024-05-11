BTC Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:BTCT) Short Interest Up 72.4% in April

BTC Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:BTCT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a growth of 72.4% from the April 15th total of 2,900 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 27,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
BTC Digital Stock Up 5.0 %
Shares of BTCT stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.33. 8,611 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,334. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.61. BTC Digital has a 12 month low of $1.75 and a 12 month high of $6.06.
About BTC Digital
