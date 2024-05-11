Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Price Target Cut to $15.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BMBL. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Bumble from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Bumble from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Bumble from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (down from $14.00) on shares of Bumble in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James restated a market perform rating on shares of Bumble in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $15.89.

Bumble Price Performance

NASDAQ:BMBL remained flat at $11.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 4,974,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,175,633. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.71 and a 200 day moving average of $12.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 67.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.67. Bumble has a 12-month low of $9.83 and a 12-month high of $21.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.12. Bumble had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 0.91%. The business had revenue of $267.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Bumble will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 2,509,316 shares of Bumble stock in a transaction on Sunday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $27,853,407.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,802 shares in the company, valued at $142,102.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Bumble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,112,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Bumble by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,599,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,055,000 after buying an additional 1,013,374 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Bumble in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,678,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bumble by 6.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,822,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,837,000 after acquiring an additional 613,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Bumble during the first quarter worth about $4,563,000. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates apps, including Bumble, a dating app built with women at the center, where women make the first move; Badoo, the web and mobile free-to-use dating app; Official app where users connect their profile with that of their partner enabling a shared, linked product experience; Bumble BFF and Bumble Bizz Modes that have a format similar to the date mode requiring users to set up profiles and matching users through yes and no votes, similar to the dating platform; and Bumble for Friends, a friendship app where people in all stages of life can meet people nearby and create meaningful platonic connections, as well as Fruitz app is centered around encouraging honesty and transparency by sharing dating intentions from the first touch point.

