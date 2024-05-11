C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.61

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.61 per share by the transportation company on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide has raised its dividend by an average of 6.2% per year over the last three years. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a dividend payout ratio of 59.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect C.H. Robinson Worldwide to earn $4.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.7%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Trading Up 1.8 %

CHRW stock traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,289,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,901,738. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.01. The stock has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of 32.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.75. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 52 week low of $65.00 and a 52 week high of $102.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 1.74%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. BNP Paribas restated a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.60.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

