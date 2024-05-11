Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Now Covered by B. Riley

Analysts at B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 93.48% from the company’s current price. B. Riley also issued estimates for Caesars Entertainment’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Cowen cut their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $67.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.08.

Caesars Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CZR traded down $1.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $36.18. 5,220,912 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,295,881. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.88. Caesars Entertainment has a 52-week low of $35.09 and a 52-week high of $60.27. The company has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 2.83.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 1.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Caesars Entertainment

In other news, Director Michael E. Pegram bought 15,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.45 per share, for a total transaction of $621,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,612 shares in the company, valued at $191,167.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael E. Pegram bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.39 per share, with a total value of $1,455,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 181,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,611,953.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael E. Pegram bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.45 per share, with a total value of $621,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,167.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Caesars Entertainment

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,635,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,829,000 after acquiring an additional 75,898 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,024,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,826,000 after buying an additional 916,282 shares during the last quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 5,100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,088,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,657,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,521,000 after buying an additional 293,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

