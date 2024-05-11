CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

CalAmp Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of CAMP stock opened at $4.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.58. CalAmp has a twelve month low of $2.29 and a twelve month high of $50.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.13 and a 200 day moving average of $4.63.

Get CalAmp alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Luminus Management LLC grew its position in shares of CalAmp by 234.8% during the 3rd quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 1,686,873 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,023 shares during the period. AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CalAmp by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 3,017,151 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 963,594 shares during the period. AMH Equity Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CalAmp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its stake in CalAmp by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 712,493 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 198,983 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in CalAmp in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000.

CalAmp Company Profile

CalAmp Corp., a connected intelligence company, provides leverages a data-driven solutions ecosystem to people and organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Software & Subscription Services and Telematics Products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CalAmp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CalAmp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.