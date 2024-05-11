CaliberCos (NASDAQ:CWD) Issues Earnings Results

CaliberCos (NASDAQ:CWD – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.16), reports. CaliberCos had a negative net margin of 18.14% and a negative return on equity of 20.55%. The firm had revenue of $22.95 million during the quarter.

CaliberCos Stock Performance

Shares of CWD stock opened at $0.81 on Friday. CaliberCos has a 52-week low of $0.77 and a 52-week high of $13.00. The stock has a market cap of $11.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.96 and its 200-day moving average is $1.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CaliberCos stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in CaliberCos Inc. (NASDAQ:CWD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 48,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC owned about 0.35% of CaliberCos at the end of the most recent reporting period. 4.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CaliberCos Company Profile

Caliber (NASDAQ: CWD) is a vertically integrated alternative asset management firm whose purpose is to build generational wealth for investors seeking to access opportunities in middle-market assets. Caliber differentiates itself by creating, managing, and servicing proprietary products, including middle-market investment funds, private syndications, and direct investments which are managed by our in-house asset services group.

