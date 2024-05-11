Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CLMT. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research report on Monday, April 22nd.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CLMT opened at $15.97 on Wednesday. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 52 week low of $11.91 and a 52 week high of $19.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 1.75.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $976.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $856.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calumet Specialty Products Partners

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLMT. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $116,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the first quarter worth about $119,000. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Finally, Deuterium Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.41% of the company’s stock.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Company Profile

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. manufactures, formulates, and markets a diversified slate of specialty branded products and renewable fuels to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. It operates through Specialty Products and Solutions; Performance brands; Montana/Renewables; and Corporate segments.

