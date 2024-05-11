Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.21), reports. The company had revenue of $42.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.57 million. Cambium Networks had a negative return on equity of 48.62% and a negative net margin of 50.94%. Cambium Networks updated its FY 2024 guidance to -0.640–0.410 EPS and its Q2 2024 guidance to -0.240–0.190 EPS.
Cambium Networks Stock Down 11.2 %
Cambium Networks stock opened at $3.58 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.06 and its 200 day moving average is $4.44. Cambium Networks has a 1-year low of $2.92 and a 1-year high of $18.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.99.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bridge City Capital LLC increased its position in Cambium Networks by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 114,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 3,941 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 798,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,441,000 after purchasing an additional 6,125 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 18.3% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 46,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 7,207 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Cambium Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Merlin Capital Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 78.2% in the 4th quarter. Merlin Capital Inc now owns 22,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 9,865 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Cambium Networks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, and manufacture of wireless broadband and Wi-Fi networking infrastructure solutions. The company offers point-to-point fixed wireless backhaul and point-to-multipoint fixed wireless solutions; and enterprise solutions comprising cnMatrix cloud-managed wireless-aware switching solution, Xirrus Wi-Fi solutions, and Wi-Fi 6/6E access points which support cnMaestro and Xirrus XMS management.
