Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.21), reports. The company had revenue of $42.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.57 million. Cambium Networks had a negative return on equity of 48.62% and a negative net margin of 50.94%. Cambium Networks updated its FY 2024 guidance to -0.640–0.410 EPS and its Q2 2024 guidance to -0.240–0.190 EPS.

Cambium Networks Stock Down 11.2 %

Cambium Networks stock opened at $3.58 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.06 and its 200 day moving average is $4.44. Cambium Networks has a 1-year low of $2.92 and a 1-year high of $18.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Get Cambium Networks alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cambium Networks

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bridge City Capital LLC increased its position in Cambium Networks by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 114,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 3,941 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 798,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,441,000 after purchasing an additional 6,125 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 18.3% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 46,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 7,207 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Cambium Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Merlin Capital Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 78.2% in the 4th quarter. Merlin Capital Inc now owns 22,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 9,865 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMBM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on Cambium Networks from $9.75 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Cambium Networks from $5.25 to $5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cambium Networks

About Cambium Networks

(Get Free Report)

Cambium Networks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, and manufacture of wireless broadband and Wi-Fi networking infrastructure solutions. The company offers point-to-point fixed wireless backhaul and point-to-multipoint fixed wireless solutions; and enterprise solutions comprising cnMatrix cloud-managed wireless-aware switching solution, Xirrus Wi-Fi solutions, and Wi-Fi 6/6E access points which support cnMaestro and Xirrus XMS management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cambium Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambium Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.