Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Receives C$111.47 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$111.47.

CNQ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$105.00 to C$115.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$112.00 to C$117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$110.00 to C$115.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$94.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$113.00 to C$124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th.

Canadian Natural Resources Price Performance

Shares of TSE:CNQ opened at C$104.59 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$111.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$103.53 and its 200 day moving average is C$92.77. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52 week low of C$69.83 and a 52 week high of C$112.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.94.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.14 by C$0.20. The company had revenue of C$9.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$9.04 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 19.01%. Research analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources will post 7.2308782 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Natural Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 59.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Norman Murray Edwards sold 251,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$98.46, for a total transaction of C$24,762,187.00. In related news, Senior Officer Erin Louise Lunn sold 3,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.59, for a total transaction of C$130,419.35. Also, Director Norman Murray Edwards sold 251,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$98.46, for a total transaction of C$24,762,187.00. Insiders have sold 329,759 shares of company stock valued at $32,343,744 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

