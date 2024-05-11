Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Stock Position Lifted by Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,171 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,501 shares during the period. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $4,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 51,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,802,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,290,339 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $96,014,000 after acquiring an additional 38,061 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.5% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 15,257 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.5% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 8,043 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 56.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 36,692 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,730,000 after purchasing an additional 13,303 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Kansas City currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.42.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Trading Up 0.5 %

Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.93. 2,200,230 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,374,577. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.49. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a fifty-two week low of $68.92 and a fifty-two week high of $91.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.08 and its 200-day moving average is $80.32.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. On average, analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.141 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.95%.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

