Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The solar energy provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.20, RTT News reports. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 2.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. Canadian Solar’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. Canadian Solar updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2024 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ CSIQ opened at $15.70 on Friday. Canadian Solar has a 1 year low of $14.11 and a 1 year high of $45.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 5.45, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.72.

CSIQ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Canadian Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Canadian Solar from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Canadian Solar from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Canadian Solar in a report on Monday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.78.

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solar energy and battery energy storage products and solutions in in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, CSI Solar and Recurrent Energy. The CSI Solar segment designs, develops, and manufactures solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products.

