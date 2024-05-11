Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Price Target Lowered to C$190.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A – Free Report) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$195.00 to C$190.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$170.00 to C$160.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$40.00 to C$37.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. National Bankshares cut their target price on Canadian Tire from C$146.00 to C$144.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$153.00 to C$150.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Canadian Tire from C$153.00 to C$160.00 in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$144.63.

Canadian Tire Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of CTC.A stock traded down C$1.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$144.07. The company had a trading volume of 461,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,278. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$134.04 and its 200-day moving average price is C$139.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.00, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Canadian Tire has a 52-week low of C$126.25 and a 52-week high of C$189.82.

In related news, Director Steve Frazier purchased 400 shares of Canadian Tire stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$103.73 per share, with a total value of C$41,490.00. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Canadian Tire Company Profile

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

Featured Articles

