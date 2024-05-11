Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Price Target Lowered to C$190.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A – Free Report) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$195.00 to C$190.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$170.00 to C$160.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$40.00 to C$37.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. National Bankshares cut their target price on Canadian Tire from C$146.00 to C$144.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$153.00 to C$150.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Canadian Tire from C$153.00 to C$160.00 in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$144.63.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CTC.A
Canadian Tire Price Performance
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director Steve Frazier purchased 400 shares of Canadian Tire stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$103.73 per share, with a total value of C$41,490.00. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Canadian Tire Company Profile
Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Canadian Tire
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/6 – 5/10
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Tire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Tire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.