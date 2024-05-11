Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Price Target Raised to C$153.00 at CIBC

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A – Free Report) had its price objective raised by CIBC from C$150.00 to C$153.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

CTC.A has been the topic of several other reports. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$144.00 to C$149.00 in a research note on Friday. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$160.00 to C$165.00 in a research note on Friday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$153.00 to C$160.00 in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$40.00 to C$37.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Canadian Tire from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$170.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$144.63.

Shares of Canadian Tire stock traded down C$1.58 during trading on Friday, reaching C$144.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 461,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,278. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$134.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$139.16. The firm has a market cap of C$7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.37. Canadian Tire has a fifty-two week low of C$126.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$189.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.00.

In related news, Director Steve Frazier acquired 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$103.73 per share, with a total value of C$41,490.00. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

