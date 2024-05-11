Canlan Ice Sports Corp. (TSE:ICE) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

Canlan Ice Sports Corp. (TSE:ICE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Tuesday, July 16th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.
Canlan Ice Sports Price Performance
Shares of ICE stock traded up C$0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$4.00. The company had a trading volume of 501 shares, compared to its average volume of 797. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.34, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$3.97 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$53.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.33 and a beta of 1.04. Canlan Ice Sports has a 12-month low of C$3.57 and a 12-month high of C$5.30.
About Canlan Ice Sports
