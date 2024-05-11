Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) Plans — Dividend of $0.12

Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Friday, May 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.
Cannae Trading Up 1.6 %
Shares of CNNE opened at $20.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 0.91. Cannae has a twelve month low of $15.93 and a twelve month high of $22.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.96.
Cannae (NYSE:CNNE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.94). Cannae had a negative net margin of 74.62% and a negative return on equity of 16.24%. The company had revenue of $110.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cannae will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.
Insider Activity at Cannae
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Cannae from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on CNNE
Cannae Company Profile
Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Cannae
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/6 – 5/10
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
Receive News & Ratings for Cannae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.