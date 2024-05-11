Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) Plans — Dividend of $0.12

Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Friday, May 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

Cannae Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of CNNE opened at $20.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 0.91. Cannae has a twelve month low of $15.93 and a twelve month high of $22.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.96.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.94). Cannae had a negative net margin of 74.62% and a negative return on equity of 16.24%. The company had revenue of $110.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cannae will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Cannae

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, CEO Richard N. Massey sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total transaction of $1,041,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 354,367 shares in the company, valued at $7,377,920.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Richard N. Massey sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total value of $1,041,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 354,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,377,920.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Richard N. Massey sold 30,000 shares of Cannae stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total value of $588,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 274,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,385,824.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 103,050 shares of company stock worth $2,104,039. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Cannae from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.

Cannae Company Profile

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Further Reading

