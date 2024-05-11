Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Cantaloupe Price Performance
Shares of USAT stock opened at $6.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $479.07 million, a PE ratio of -14.04 and a beta of 2.25. Cantaloupe has a 1-year low of $4.80 and a 1-year high of $12.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.89.
About Cantaloupe
