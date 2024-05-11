Cantor Fitzgerald Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY)

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald cut their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Sheppard now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.72) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.70). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Polestar Automotive Holding UK’s current full-year earnings is ($0.62) per share.

Get Polestar Automotive Holding UK alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on PSNY. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.00 target price (down previously from $3.00) on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $1.15 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.83.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Price Performance

PSNY stock opened at $1.27 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.50 and a 200 day moving average of $1.86. Polestar Automotive Holding UK has a 1 year low of $1.16 and a 1 year high of $4.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Polestar Automotive Holding UK

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,833,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,481,000 after purchasing an additional 273,479 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $616,000. Tobam raised its holdings in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 1,136,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,569,000 after acquiring an additional 220,147 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $532,000. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 207.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 252,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 170,660 shares during the last quarter. 1.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Polestar Automotive Holding UK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polestar Automotive Holding UK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.