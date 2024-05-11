Caravelle International Group (NASDAQ:CACO) Short Interest Up 87.1% in April

Caravelle International Group (NASDAQ:CACO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 64,000 shares, an increase of 87.1% from the April 15th total of 34,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 120,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:CACO traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 231,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,381. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.73 and a 200-day moving average of $0.62. Caravelle International Group has a 12 month low of $0.44 and a 12 month high of $1.21.

Caravelle International Group Company Profile

Caravelle International Group, through its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation services in Singapore and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Ocean Transportation and Heating Business. It provides international shipping services and carbon-neutral solutions for wood desiccation.

