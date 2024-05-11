Caravelle International Group (NASDAQ:CACO) Short Interest Up 87.1% in April

Caravelle International Group (NASDAQ:CACO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 64,000 shares, an increase of 87.1% from the April 15th total of 34,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 120,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Caravelle International Group Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CACO traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 231,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,381. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.73 and a 200-day moving average of $0.62. Caravelle International Group has a 12 month low of $0.44 and a 12 month high of $1.21.
Caravelle International Group Company Profile
